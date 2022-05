It’s time to watch the moon pass through Earth’s shadow. On Sunday (May 15) or Monday (May 16), depending on where you are standing, the Full Flower Moon will temporarily turn red.

While timing depends on your location, here’s when to look for the total eclipse. TimeandDate.com says the partial eclipse phase of the moon begins May 15 at 10:28 p.m. The Blood Moon peak starts May 16 at 12:11 a.m. EDT (0411 GMT). Then the event ends at 1:55 a.m. EDT (0555 GMT).