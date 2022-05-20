GHS exchange student from 1991-1992 stand in solidarity with SVG women

Sonia Garcia from Paraguay, South America a GHS alumni (AFS Exchange Student 1991-1992), today joined in solidarity with the GHS in their protest call to end violence against women.
In an email to Deputy Headmistress Athalie Caine-Soleyn and the St Vincent Times, Garcia said the following.
“Through this email, I would like to let you know that I sadly heard the horrendous acts of violence against women in our lovely St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I would like to join you all in raising our voices protesting The Violence against Women that nowadays is worldwide.
We need to act together as women doing our best efforts in order to demand to our governments to make policies that assure us that they will be guaranteed as well as there will be punished with the power of Law if those are not done so.
As I am aware of the movement of wearing orange signs as protest, I implore the public to stop Violence against Women as I stand even through miles away”.