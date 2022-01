ARNOS VALE – Students of St Vincent and the Grenadines Girls High School have been sent home due to a flea infestation at the school.

According to sources, students from form 5’s have already left the compound with other students to leave at 1 pm today.

The source told St Vincent Times stray dogs that roam the area have made their homes under the schools.

It is not clear if the students from the Crammer School would be sent home as both schools share the same compound.