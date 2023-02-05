GHS to remain at Arnos Vale for 2 more years as repair cost skyrocket

Renovations at GHS, Thomas Saunders School Delayed As Repair Prices Skyrocket

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said students of the Girls High School (GHS) and the Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSSS) will have to remain in temporary accommodation at Arnos Vale for a possible two more years.

Students of the GHS are currently housed at Arnos Vale in temporary housing at the site of the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport. Thomas Saunders students are also housed at the same location in the building that previously housed the St. Vincent Boys Grammar School.

Gonsalves stated on Sunday’s “Issue at Hand” program that renovations at GHS were originally estimated to cost $3 million, but the cost has now risen to $6 million or so due to the school building’s condition.

“Part of the reason for the increase and the delay is the amount of work that has to be done at the school’s Grimble Hall. In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the hall at the GHS has been named a national treasure”, he said.

Gonsalves stated that the architects and engineers who are working on the GHS restoration are looking into different ways to fix Grimble Hall while keeping its historic architectural features.

“The building is in shambles; new designs have to be done in relation to its repairs and restoration.” The government will be seeking additional funds for this project from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), which is financing multi-million dollar school repair projects throughout the island.

Gonsalves said the renovations are continuing also at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School at Richmond Hill.

“Repair work is being done on several schools under the CDB-funded project. These include the TSSS, St. Clair Dacon Secondary School, the Kingstown Anglican Primary School, as well as the Bequia Community High School,” Gonsalves said.