RSVGPF Issues Update On 11-Year-Old Gifton Myle’s Death

Post-Mortem Results: Death of Minor in Vermont The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update regarding the investigation into the death of Gifton Myle, an 11-year-old from Francois, Vermont, whose body was discovered on August 20, 2024.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on August 22, 2024, and the findings determined that the cause of death was due to hanging. At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest foul play; however, the RSVGPF remains committed to examining all aspects of the case to provide clarity and closure for the family and the public.

We encourage anyone with additional information that may assist in this case to come forward.

Contact Information: – Police Emergency: 999/911 – Police Control: (784) 457-1211 – Criminal Investigations Department: (784) 456-1810