Family Finds Decomposed Remains of Glamorgan Farmer

Police Force Investigates Discovery of Decomposed Body in Glamorgan

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is conducting investigations following the discovery of a decomposed body in Glamorgan on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The body has been positively identified as that of Mr. St. Elmore John, a 66-year-old farmer of Belmont. Mr. John’s remains were discovered by relatives. He was last seen alive on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, no foul play is suspected in connection with Mr. John’s passing.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. John during this difficult time.

The Police Force urges anyone with information related to this matter to contact the nearest police station or call 911.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.