Glass ‘condoms’ in Martinique to protect against GHB ‘the rape drug’

There is no shortage of testimonials on social networks, GHB or date rape drug is present in Martinique. Eight days ago at a party at the Diamant, a dozen partygoers admitted to having had the characteristic symptoms of GHB.

How do you know if you have taken GHB?

The effects have long been known by prevention specialists:

slowed breathing

a feeling of heat and intoxication comparable to that of alcohol

drowsiness up to loss of consciousness

more jerky movements and loss of coordination

nausea and vomiting

a decrease in blood pressure and heart rate.

Often added to glasses without the knowledge of the targeted persons, GHB allows a chemical submission of the victim, facilitating a sexual assault. ” Loss of control, loss of consciousness and difficult awakening, without memory of the evening “, this is what many victims say who think they have been intoxicated with GHB.

How to protect yourself from GHB poisoning?

There is no reliable evidence proving the presence of GHB in a drink. The most effective protection to prevent a stranger pouring GHB into your drink is to wear it around your neck or watch it when it is put down. But it remains complicated in full carnivalesque euphoria… The other solution is to protect it with a glass hood or “cup condom”. This accessory, invented by New Yorkers, protects your glasses with a latex film that hugs the contours, preventing anyone from pouring drugs without your knowledge.

Glass “converts” soon available in the evening?

It is already a trend in the student environment of Montpellier , the “capotes” of glass are distributed by evening organizers.

A practice that could quickly establish itself in Martinique, according to some carnival night professionals. Attention that would become an ecological argument, because the glass “hoods” are washable and reusable…

In the meantime, these items are also available on major online sales sites and delivered in Martinique.