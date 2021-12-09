Gov’t Creating Free Business Spaces For Young Entrepreneurs – Gonsalves

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves says young entrepreneurs in St Vincent and the Grenadines can be assured of support from the government.

While speaking about and the adversities facing young people, Gonsalves said free spaces would be established for young entrepreneurs.

“If you’re in Glen, in East St. George, going to Glen, you’ll see what we’re doing. We’re building some—almost community markets, but they’re not for just selling products, they’re for selling services.” He said.

Some of the services mentioned by the Finance Minister are; barbershops, cellphone repair shops, bakeries and more.

“We’re providing these spaces to young entrepreneurs to set up their businesses because one of the challenges that small/young businesses/ entrepreneurs have, is that they want startup money; that’s one issue, and we’re dealing with that with PRYME”.

“Another issue that they have is a location to do their business, and we’re trying to provide locations in various areas for that.” Minister Gonsalves said.