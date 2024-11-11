Glen Clerk Faces Theft Charges in Food, Beverage Incidents

Clerk Charged with Multiple Counts of Theft

November 11, 2024 – Kingstown: On November 8, 2024, police arrested and charged Kennelia Guy, a 20-year-old Clerk of Glen, with multiple counts of Theft, relating to separate incidents at a business place in Arnos Vale. Investigations revealed that Guy is accused of stealing various food and beverage items over the course of multiple days. Details of the charges are as follows:

Theft on October 21, 2024 – Guy allegedly stole two BBQ Lays Chips valued at $6.00 ECC, two bottles of Tus-t Flavoured Water valued at $6.00 ECC, one Arizona Tea valued at $5.00 ECC, two Fruta 250ml valued at $6.50 ECC, one bottle of Coca-Cola valued at $5.00 ECC, one Holiday Snack valued at $1.50 ECC, two packs of Welch valued at $14.50 ECC, and one Bickles Patty valued at $8.75 ECC, totaling $53.75 ECC.

Theft on October 22, 2024 – Guy was charged with the theft of two Caribbean Dreams valued at $9.50 ECC, one bottle of Sprite valued at $4.75 ECC, one bottle of Tus-t Flavored Water valued at $3.25 ECC, one Devon Biscuit valued at $3.25 ECC, one Bickles Patty valued at $8.75 ECC, and two Fruit Slices valued at $20.00 ECC. Total value of the items stolen was $50.00 ECC.

Theft on October 23, 2024 – In a separate incident, Guy allegedly stole one Bickles Patty valued at $8.75 ECC, one bottle of Tus-t Flavoured Water valued at $3.25 ECC, one bottle of Ensure valued at $12.25 ECC, one Hyper Malt valued at $4.50 ECC, one Caribbean Delight Biscuit valued at $4.75 ECC, one Devon Biscuit valued at $3.25 ECC, and one Brownie Slice valued at $4.50 ECC. Total value of the stolen items was $41.25 ECC.

Theft on October 24, 2024 – Guy was further charged with stealing one Arizona drink valued at $5.00 ECC, one bottle of Ginger Ale valued at $4.75 ECC, one bottle of Coca-Cola valued at $5.00 ECC, one Dixie Biscuit valued at $2.00 ECC, one Bake and Codfish valued at $6.00 ECC, one Bickles Patty valued at $8.75 ECC, and one Slice of Lasagna valued at $10.50 ECC, totaling $42.00 ECC.

Theft on October 29, 2024 – Guy is also alleged to have stolen one box of Supligen Sea Moss valued at $7.75 ECC, one bottle of Tus-t Water valued at $3.25 ECC, one Hyper Malt valued at $4.50 ECC, one Burger valued at $13.75 ECC, one Bickles Patty valued at $8.75 ECC, and one 1L Fruta Box Juice valued at $9.00 ECC. Total value of the stolen items was $47.00 ECC.

The combined total value of all items allegedly stolen by the accused amounts to $234.00 ECC.

Guy appeared before the Serious Offences Court on November 11, 2024, where she pleaded guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to three (3) months imprisonment; However, the Magistrate suspended the sentence on condition that the defendant compensates the virtual complainant in one (1) month. If she defaults payment, she would spend three (3) months at His Majesty’s Prison.