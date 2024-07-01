Police Update on Investigation into the Death of 10-Year-Old Student in Glen

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigation into the death of a 10-year-old female student from Glen, which occurred on September 14, 2024.

Preliminary investigations revealed that around midday on Saturday, September 14, 2024, the police at the Calliaqua Police Station received a report that a family of four had been found in distress at their residence in Glen. Upon arrival, officers discovered four females, including the 10-year-old, inside the house.

Three of them were breathing, while the 10-year-old appeared motionless. The District Medical Officer was summoned and later pronounced her deceased at the scene.