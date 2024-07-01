Police Update on Investigation into the Death of 10-Year-Old Student in Glen
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigation into the death of a 10-year-old female student from Glen, which occurred on September 14, 2024.
Preliminary investigations revealed that around midday on Saturday, September 14, 2024, the police at the Calliaqua Police Station received a report that a family of four had been found in distress at their residence in Glen. Upon arrival, officers discovered four females, including the 10-year-old, inside the house.
Three of them were breathing, while the 10-year-old appeared motionless. The District Medical Officer was summoned and later pronounced her deceased at the scene.
A post-mortem examination has determined that the cause of death was anoxia due to or a consequence of diffuse alveolar damage (ARDS) in both lungs.
Based on the findings of the investigation there is no evidence to suggest foul play. However, the RSVGPF encourages anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.
Contact Information:
Police Emergency: 999/911
Police Control: (784) 457-1211
Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810