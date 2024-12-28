Vincentian/Canadian Glenroy Fraser Found Dead in Rental SUV

Police Investigating Homicide in Kelbourney

Police in St Vincent (SVG) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Glenroy Fraser, a 38-year-old Canadian/Vincentian who killed in Kelbourney.

Reports indicate that in the early hours of December 28, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police were informed that a vehicle had been spotted over an embankment in Kelbourney. Upon promptly responding to the scene, police discovered Fraser inside the vehicle, with his hands and feet bound and an injury to the head.

Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and surrounding areas. Several exhibits were retrieved, including a spent shell, and the SUV, which is reportedly a rental vehicle.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) was summoned to the scene and officially pronounced Fraser dead. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

This investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information that can assist to come forward. All information will be handled with the strictest confidentiality.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.