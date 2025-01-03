Canada working with SVG Police on Glenroy Fraser’s murder

The tragic demise of Glenroy Fraser, a citizen of both St. Vincent and Canada, remains under investigation by local authorities. The police are pursuing various leads, including video evidence capturing Fraser shortly prior to his untimely end.

On Friday, the St. Vincent Police issued a statement indicating that a post-mortem examination has concluded that Fraser’s death was due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Glenroy Fraser has been identified as the 54th homicide on the island for the year 2024.

According to sources speaking to St Vincent Times, the circumstances surrounding Fraser’s demise suggest involvement by an individual or individuals possessing military or law enforcement training.

Additional sources have informed the St Vincent Times that a voice note circulating on social media is not of recent origin, but rather dates back to the previous year, potentially employed to mislead investigators.

Meanwhile, Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of the death, and consular officials are liaising with local authorities but said no further information would be released to respect “privacy considerations.”

Reports that jewellery worn by the deceased was being offered on a Facebook marketplace hours after his death are being investigated by police.

Fraser, a subcontractor based in Montreal originally from Questelles in the island nation, was discovered in a rental SUV on Saturday, 28 December, with his hands and feet restrained and a head injury.

A spent bullet casing was discovered within the vehicle, which seemingly had been rolled down an embankment to suggest that an accident might have transpired.

Many friends on social media have discussed Fraser’s demise, including evangelist Ronelle Jacobs, who stated in a Facebook post, “They kill our Canadian brother and think it’s going to be free.” We give them 7 days, or fire will fall on their house”.