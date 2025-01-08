Vigil for Justice: No Arrests Made 11 Days After Fraser’s Murder

Eleven days have elapsed since the tragic murder of Glenroy Fraser, a Canadian originally from St. Vincent. In response, hundreds of Vincentians gathered for a poignant candlelight vigil in his memory.

As of Wednesday, 8 January, there remains an absence of arrests in connection with Fraser’s murder.

On Friday, January 3, the St. Vincent Police released a statement revealing that a post-mortem examination has determined that Fraser’s demise resulted from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sources communicating with St Vincent Times indicate that the conditions surrounding Fraser’s demise imply the involvement of an individual or individuals with military or law enforcement training.

Further information has come to light, indicating that a voice note currently circulating on social media is not of recent provenance, but rather originates from the previous year, possibly utilised to obfuscate the efforts of investigators.

In the interim, Global Affairs Canada has acknowledged the reported death, indicating that consular officials are in communication with local authorities. However, they have stated that no additional information will be disclosed in order to uphold privacy considerations.

The seven days allotted by evangelist Ronelle Jacobs to the individuals responsible for Fraser’s demise have elapsed.

Jacobs stated in a Facebook post, “They kill our Canadian brother and think it’s going to be free.” We give them 7 days, or fire will fall on their house”.

Local police are pursuing various leads, including video evidence capturing Fraser shortly prior to his untimely end.