Glenroy Primus charged with the murder of Hilton Thomas

Glenroy Primus, a 60-year-old Farmer of Mount Pleasant, Mesopotamia has been charged with the November 16, 2022 murder of Hilton Thomas, a 66-year-old Farmer of the same address.

Primus is accused of causing the death of the deceased by chopping him about his body with a cutlass.

The accused was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison after he appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, for arraignment.

Source : RSVGPF