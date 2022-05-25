Vincentian national accused of raping an unconscious woman in his car

A Bequia resident who resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was arrested after authorities said he sexually battered a woman who was unconscious in his car.

Glenroy Tannis, 42, a rideshare driver in Broward County was arrested Monday on two charges of sexual battery of a helpless victim, Broward County jail records showed.

The exact details of the allegation against Tannis were unknown, including which rideshare company he was working for.

Tannis appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge set his bond at $175,000.

“I think it is extremely aggravating, the allegations that he essentially forced himself upon and took advantage of the victim in this case who was passed out at the time,” prosecutor Eric Linder said.

Linder added that GPS tracking records did not match the contradictory story Tannis gave to deputies.

The judge also ordered that if Tannis bonds out, he’s not to work for any rideshare company.

Tannis has no criminal history in Broward.

Rideshare is an arrangement in which a passenger travels in a private vehicle driven by its owner, for free or for a fee, especially as arranged by means of a website or app.