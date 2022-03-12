GlobalX airlines makes first non-stop Miami to Canouan flight

GlobalX airlines made its first nonstop charter flight from Miami to Canouan on Friday 11 March, 2022.

St Vincent Times understands that GlobalX Airbus 320 landed at 2.33 pm with approximately 80 passengers on board.

In November 2021, GlobalX’s Flügy partnered with Soho House to launch its innovative air travel service, which offers nonstop flights to hard to get to destinations. First stop – Canouan.

With this partnership between Flügy and Soho House, a group of Miamians will skip multiple flight connections and ferries and fly direct to the new Soho Beach House in Canouan for a weekend trip any aspiring jet-setter would revere.

For the Weekender, Soho House members will book direct travel to Soho Beach House Canouan.

Canouan, typically accessible only by multiple connections and ferry transportation, Flügy will fly Soho members direct to Canouan on a GlobalX Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with the latest technology and WiFi.

About Flügy

Flügy is a travel company whose members connect on its proprietary digital platform to suggest remote and exotic travel destinations and crowdsource group charter flights to these once in a lifetime destinations.

About Soho House

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House is a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow, have fun, and make an impact.

About GlobalX Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI, wet lease, and ad-hoc charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets.