‘Goals & Dreams’ singer Omali ‘Mali’ Collins celebrates birthday at La Vue

Omali ‘Mali’ Collins, also known as the ‘Goals and Dreams’ singer, recently celebrated his birthday with a night out at the prestigious La Vue.

Mali, better known as Celeb Boss or Blingzo, is a Greiggs-born musician who specializes in dancehall, reggae, and reggaeton.

He has a superb musical sense and is a very brilliant lyricist.

See the images of the birthday boy below and subscribe to him on YouTube.