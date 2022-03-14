Monday, March 14

We must work together to build SVG – Friday

SVG Opposition Leader Godwin Friday

Opposition leader Godwin Friday speaking at the National Heroes Day wreath-laying ceremony said the founding of any nation includes those who make their mark and build their communities in every way.

Friday said even though SVG stands today as an independent nation, we know all too well from our history and current international events that national sovereignty is not guaranteed.

“It is a fragile ideal that is won chiefly through struggle and must be defended at every turn; Chatoyer, our national hero, taught us this”.

