SVG Opposition leader impressed with progress at Medicinal warehouse

Leader of the Opposition Dr Godwin Friday in a Facebook post said that he visited the Medicinal warehouse on Tuesday 29 March with MP Daniel Cummings.

Friday stated that he was impressed with the work being done.

“The work being done by the company is impressive. I’m happy to see the progress they are making, indeed there is a lot that needs to be done to continue to improve the cannabis industry in SVG”, Friday stated.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 30 March, Friday in another Facebook post said he met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Friday on his official Facebook page stated that discussions were held on the strengthening of relations between Angola and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, their mutual political systems and issues of democracy.