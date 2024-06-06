Guyana Customs Foils Gold Smuggling Attempt to New York

US nationals arrested after gold seized by Customs in Guyana

Customs officers in Guyana apprehended three individuals, including two American citizens, as they attempted to board an American Airlines flight bound for New York. The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the arrest followed the discovery of 240 ounces of gold jewelry disguised as silver-plated items, valued at over US$560,000.

The pure gold was being transported out of the country without the necessary permits and declaration to Customs.

The operation was fully supported by officers of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is conducting investigations to determine whether they are part of a ring reportedly smuggling gold out of Guyana.

The GRA said charges are likely to be made under the Customs and Anti-Money Laundering Acts, with the relevant authorities both in Guyana and overseas being informed of the results of the investigations.

“The Authority continues to note the alarming trend in the efforts to smuggle items including gold, monetary instruments, arms, and narcotics through ports in Guyana and cautions that all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities should cease and desist therefrom, or face the consequences for their actions.”

The GRA said it is urging the public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities and that all information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality.