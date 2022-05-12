Golden Years center in Blackpoint rehabilitated by IOM

The International Organization (IOM) with funding from the Government of Japan has completed rehabilitation works carried out to The Golden Years Activity Centre at Black Point, North Central Windward.

On Saturday, May 07, 2022, Programme Coordinator of IOM Jan-Willem Wegdam officially handed over the building to Executive Director of the National Insurance Services, Stewart Haynes. ‘As owner of the Golden Years facilities, we were happy, to partner with IOM and the Government of Japan to rehabilitate these facilities. The gate, complete outside fencing and the electrical system were restored, the whole inside and outside of the building re-painted and most of the kitchen equipment replaced,’ said Haynes.

The NIS Executive Director added that the facility, which is also used as an emergency shelter, is now in a state of readiness in the event of a disaster; ‘we can safely and comfortably shelter people whenever there is a need; whether it is from a volcanic eruption, hurricane or other disaster. We are very happy with the state of the centre now and will continue to partner with NEMO to provide this facility as an emergency shelter.’

The Golden Years Trust operates the multi-purpose centers in Cane Grove and Blackpoint. Following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, IOM with funding from the People of Japan supported the Trust with the running costs of the center in Cane Grove that is still sheltering nine displaced persons for EC$60,000 and the rehabilitation of both centers for a total of EC$180,000.