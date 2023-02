On 06.02.23, Police arrested and charged Kervin Hunt, a 23-year-old Labourer of Gomea.

Hunt was charged for intentionally and without lawful excuse transmitting through a computer system the image and videos of the private areas of an 18-year-old Student without her consent.

Hunt is expected to appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF