Glenn Jackson, the first press secretary to St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, was slain 17 years ago on Monday, March 6.

Gonsalves, who was in Malaysia at the time of Jackson’s death, contacted a local radio station, WEFM, and described the press secretary as a highly accomplished man.

“I mean, who would want to assassinate Glenn?” said the Prime Minister.

Jackson’s lifeless corpse was discovered in his vehicle, which was parked near his home in the wealthy suburb of Cane Garden, mere minutes from the island’s capital, Kingstown.

As the news of his death broke, the country went into mourning for a man who made vital contributions not only to politics but to nearly every aspect of society.

Glenn not only established himself as a talented radio broadcaster, but also a man of the people, with his planned Christmas carolling contest, March on Cable and Wireless pushing for lower prices, and lead on bananas.

Susan Jackson, his widow, stated at the time of his death that she was convinced that the person or individuals responsible for her husband’s killing would be apprehended; that wish has never come true.

Authorities on the island declared the case closed permanently when the individual charged, Francis Williams, a 25-year-old Sion Hill resident at the time, was cleared of Jackson’s murder owing to errors made by detectives.

During his case, the now-deceased High Court Judge Frederick Bruce-Lyle criticized the work of investigators as “terrible.”

According to a Wikileaks cable. A U.S. diplomat in Bridgetown advised Washington that the premature termination to the Glenn Jackson murder trial would “no doubt leave most Vincentians further unhappy with the country’s police force and criminal system.

According to the St. Vincent Police Department, Glenn Jackson died from a single gunshot wound.