Caribbean on Alert: Beryl Set to Become Year’s First Hurricane

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will address the nation at 11 a.m today as the island braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl, which is forecast to intensify into a category 2 hurricane by Monday.

Tropical Storm Beryl is making its way to the southeast Caribbean and has the potential to become the year’s first hurricane before arriving near Barbados late on Sunday.

Gonsalves is scheduled to set out the government’s contingency measures both before and after the storm passes.

An update from the Met Office on Friday night indicated that a hurricane watch would be issued for St. Vincent today.

On Saturday, Beryl was around 990 miles east-southeast of St Vincent, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was heading west at 21 mph (33 kph).

Forecasters forecast an active hurricane season in the Atlantic from June 1 to November 30, with Beryl being the second named storm. Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in northeast Mexico earlier this month, bringing torrential rainfall and four deaths.