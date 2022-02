Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the St Vincent delegation to the Dubai Expo has arrived in the United Kingdom.

Gonsalves left the state on Wednesday, 9 February, aboard Virgin Atlantic.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Initially scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.