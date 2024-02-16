Gonsalves celebrates 30-years as MP, Gives back to schools

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is celebrating 30 years as the representative for the constituency of North Central Windward.

As part of his long run in politics and his love for education, Gonsalves distributed monetary donations to several primary and secondary schools in his constituency on Friday.

Each primary and secondary school received $3000 each, and the school for children with special needs received $1500.

The total value of the donations amounts to $31,000.

Gonsalves, recalling his days of struggle to advance to where they are today, encouraged the students to work hard given the many opportunities that are afforded to them.

“The opportunities you have, you get to use them. I am also making sure that the children at the school with special needs are taken care of; they too have a future with the opportunities that exist.”.

Gonsalves said he would also be making donations to early childhood educational institutions soon.

