Gonsalves says in Cjea Weekes death, ‘the truth is important’

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has expressed sadness at the death of 18-year-old Cjea Weekes.

Gonsalves speaking on Star Radio on Monday 7, said, he had a conversation with Natasha Weekes, Cjeas mom, who is also a friend of his family.

The Prime Minister said he is trying to get as much information as to what transpired and is hoping to get a full report from the Police Commissioner.

“Natasha is torn up; you have to bury your son, and the circumstances are not the best; it’s hard, but I have to be there to hold her hand”.

“I have gotten from Natasha what Cjea told her, and I got a summary from the Police Commissioner; I am not going to comment on either, except to say, let’s get to the bottom of this”.

“He died in very tragic circumstances, but the truth is important”.

Cjea Weekes died on Sunday, 6 February, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital following what the police said was an accident on 2 February.

Natasha Weekes, Cjea’s mother, said her son told her, he was run over by a police vehicle.

Police said they had ordered Cjea to stop during a chase; he failed to comply and continued; sometime thereafter, he fell from his bike.

His mother said Cjea suffered a broken leg, broken spine, multiple bruises and multiple burns about the body.