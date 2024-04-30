SVG PM to receive Japan’s highest national decoration

Gonsalves awarded Japan National Decoration

The Japanese government announced on April 29 that Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, would receive a Japanese National Decoration called “The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.” This was in recognition of his outstanding efforts to improve relations between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and encourage friendship between the two countries.

“The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun” is the highest decoration in the Order of the Rising Sun. It is also one of the highest national decorations given to foreigners for their outstanding work in improving ties between Japan and other countries. In 1875, the Order of the Rising Sun was created as Japan’s first national honour given by the Government of Japan.

Along with an ornament in the shape of a paulownia flower and leaf, it shows rays of sunlight coming from the rising sun.

Right now, Prime Minister Gonsalves is in his fifth straight term in office, dating back to 2001. Chief of Government Gonsalves has been Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States several times while he has been in office.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has been to Japan twice before, in 2004 and 2018. Both times, he was able to work well with his Japanese counterparts and improve ties between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.