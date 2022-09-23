Gonsalves launches new book, meets with H. E. S. Jaishankar of India

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves met with H. E. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India on Friday morning. They discussed deepening bilateral relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and India, as well as the current state of global affairs.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also presented a copy of his latest book to Minister Jaishankar and also signed a copy for H. E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

On Thursday Gonsalves launched his new book ‘A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa, and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St. Vincent & the Grenadines’.

Gonsalves who is in New York for UNGA77 will address the body on Saturday.