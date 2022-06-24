In 2025, Ralph Gonsalves may seek a sixth consecutive term at the urging of his constituents.

The five-term Prime Minister, now 75, appears to be full of energy and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

“I am the only person alive in St Vincent who has contested every election since 1979”.

“The way the people in North Central Windward talking, they say they don’t want me to go home, so you might see my name on the ballot again in 2025”.

“I am their servant; it is my life work. From the time I was inside my mother’s womb, that’s what the Lord has decided for me”.

On June 11, speaking on NBC Radio, Gonsalves said he was on a weight loss journey that is already paying off.

“I am eliminating nighttime snacking and am no longer eating a lot of biscuits, cheese, or nuts. I am even wearing shirts I had not worn before.”.

“I have a target in mind; I have to stay in top shape for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I have to be a bulwark against what is coming from the opposition circles”, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves may contest 2025 elections