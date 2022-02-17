PM Gonsalves meets with CEO of The Emirates Group

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his delegation on Thursday 17 February met with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum the CEO of The Emirates Group.

Gonsalves is in the UAE to attend EXPO 2020 and to hold meetings with various interest groups.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum is an Emirati politician. A billionaire member of Dubai’s ruling Al Maktoum family, he is believed to be one of the world’s wealthiest royals

The Emirates Group is a state-owned Dubai-based international aviation holding company headquartered in Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, near Dubai International Airport.

The group comprises dnata, an aviation services company providing ground handling services at 126 airports, and Emirates Airline, the largest airline in the Middle East. Emirates Airlines flies to over 150 destinations across 6 continents, operating a fleet of over 250 wide-bodied aircraft.

The Emirates Group has a turnover of approximately US$28.3 billion and employs over 105,000 employees across all its business units and associated firms, making it one of the biggest employers in the Middle East.

The company is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai directly under the Investment Corporation of Dubai and as part of Dubai Inc.