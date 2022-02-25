Gonsalves meets with Qatar’s Prime Minister, visits its national museum

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

Gonsalves met with Al Thani on the occasion of his visit to the Gulf state.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them were discussed, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani is a Qatari politician who has served as Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of the Interior since 28 January 2020.

PM Gonsalves while in Qatar paid a visit to the Qatar National Museum as part of his current visit to the country.

During the visit, he was briefed on the most important collections of Qatar National Museum and listened to a thorough explanation of its precious treasures. He also toured the galleries that depict the lives of the people of Qatar on land and coasts, as well as the digital exhibition.

Gonsalves was also briefed on the most important pieces and collections related to pearls and jewellery design, in addition to the galleries of modern Qatari history since the discovery of oil and gas.

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art.

The economy of Qatar is one of the richest in the world based on GDP per capita, ranking generally among the top ten richest countries on world rankings for 2015 and 2016 data compiled by the World Bank, the United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country’s economy has grown despite sanctions by its neighbours, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Petroleum and natural gas are the cornerstones of Qatar’s economy and account for more than 70% of total government revenue, more than 60% of gross domestic product, and roughly 85% of export earnings. Qatar has the world’s third-largest proven natural gas reserve and is the second-largest exporter of natural gas.