4 Shots And A Booster, Gonsalves Not Messing With COVID

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he is not messing around with the dreaded COVID-19 virus, which triggered a global pandemic in 2020.

On Sunday, 16 January, speaking on the Issue at and Programme, Gonsalves said he intends to take a booster shortly.

“The only way someone may not be able to catch Omicron is by locking themselves indoors all day long.”

“They will need to have their daily sustenance delivered to them, and that will have to be left by the entrance”, Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister stated that he had taken two shots of the Russian Sputnik vaccine and two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I have already taken the Sputnik and the Pfizer, I am not playing around with Omicron, and sometime before or by March, I will be taking a booster shot”.

The Ministry of Health’s latest data shows that the country recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the toll to 87.

As of Sunday, there are twenty-three (23) patients at the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, five (5) of whom are vaccinated, one (1) patient is partially vaccinated, and seventeen (17) patients are unvaccinated.

Nine hundred and three (903) cases are currently active, Six thousand five hundred and ninety-nine (6599) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand, six hundred and nine (5609) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

It was revealed on Friday 14 that St Vincent and the Grenadines is the most vaccine-hesitant nation among six in the sub-region.