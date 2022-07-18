Gonsalves to participate in 43rd anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution

Prime Minister Gonsalves Arrives in Nicaragua

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and his delegation arrived in the Nicaraguan capital city of Managua on Sunday, July 17.

Gonsalves is in Nicaragua on a 3-day official visit, where he is expected to be the guest of honour at a number of regional, municipal and national functions.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, PM Gonsalves would visit the Garifuna community of Orinoco where he would meet with communal leaders and be treated to cultural events and a tour of places of interest. He will also visit the Afro-Caribbean community of Bluefields where he would also meet with the regional and municipal authorities.

Later in the afternoon, Gonsalves would be bestowed the “Doctor Honoris Causi Award” from the Universities of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast (URACCAN), and the Bluefields Indian & Caribbean University (BICU) at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the URACCAN University.

On Tuesday afternoon Gonsalves will participate in the commemoration of the 43 anniversary of the triumph of the Popular Sandinista Revolution as the special guest of the President of Nicaragua, H.E Daniel Ortega.

The delegation is scheduled to depart Nicaragua on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.