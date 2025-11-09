Gonsalves personally aids Vincentian students in Jamaica

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has personally intervened to support Vincentian students struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

With approximately 200 Vincentian students currently studying in Jamaica, the prime minister quickly reached out to the Vincentian Student Association (VINSA) to understand the specific needs of those impacted by the hurricane.

After receiving a detailed letter on Thursday outlining the challenges faced by 31 students, Gonsalves acted decisively.

“Friday morning, I called my banker and instructed him to send $15,500 directly to the account of the Vincentian Students Association,” the prime minister explained.

The funds, calculated at $500 per student, are intended to provide immediate relief for food and essential needs while awaiting more comprehensive government support.

Gonsalves said there is typically a slow governmental process with a seven-day delay in official assistance. “I know the government will take about seven days to send the money, with various paperwork and signatures required,” he stated.