Gonsalves questions the concept of a ‘New World Order ‘at UNGA

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaking at UNGA77 questioned what is being deemed as the “New World Order”.

In a blistering speech to the August Body, Gonsalves said It is instructive to note that the contemporary circumstances of the global political economy and society have prompted the powerful and some “wannabe” powerful countries to proclaim the necessity to construct a “New World Order”, each with its own peculiar agenda.

“From the global periphery, which encompasses most of humanity, I ask the relevant and haunting questions: What’s New? Which World? And Who Gives the Orders? The future of humanity depends on satisfactory answers to these queries”, the Caribbean island Prime Minister stated.

Gonsalves in speech also spoke to nations and vanities, saying that stale and outmoded thinking too often shapes, and dominates, the global outlook and conduct of the most powerful nations to the detriment of peace, security, and prosperity for all.

“At least one mighty state affirms wrongly that it possesses an exceptionalism grounded in a manifest destiny to rule the world; another considers, also wrongly, that its population size, growing wealth, enlarged military prowess, and a civilisation that goes back to near antiquity, justifies its quest for global hegemony; and still others, not quite behemoths, conjure up ancient glories and historic empires as the illusory bases to reconstruct the past, oblivious to the fact that any such presumed future of unalloyed grandeur is actually behind them”.

Amidst all this competitive jostling for power and vainglory, confusion reigns and the overwhelming majority of the world’s population suffers, Gonsalves said.