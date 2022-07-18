Gonsalves says Rainforest seafood off to a multimillion dollar start

In just 4 months of operations of the Rainforest Seafood Caribbean’s processing plant at Calliaqua, an estimated 3 million dollars in purchases have been acquired from over approximately 150 fishermen across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the official launch of opening of Rainforest Seafood on July 15, 2022, Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves indicated that Rainforest Seafood Caribbean is only just getting started with their investment of 3 million dollars thus far and the company is committed to spending substantial amounts for prime products going forward.

Gonsalves said; “The contract that we signed with Rainforest Seafood says that they plan to put into the hands of local fishers, not $3 Million but $20 Million annually. Imagine the wealth that will create for fisher folk all across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

With operations as far reaching as Belize in Central America, and regionally in Barbados and St. Lucia, the Jamaican based company is credited as the leading supplier of premium seafood and fish products to luxury hotels and various retail outlets across the Caribbean since 1995.