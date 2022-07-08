The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are shocked and saddened by the assassination of the Honourable Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan.

We firmly condemn this reprehensible and abhorrent act of violence and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr Abe’s family and the Government and people of Japan.

Former Prime Minister Abe was a devoted leader who made a profound impact on Japan’s socio-economic development and the politics of the region. He worked tirelessly to forge lasting ties and to strengthen relations between Japan and the wider world, solidifying his country’s place on the global stage.

His steadfast efforts to deepen the relations between our two countries, and indeed our Caribbean Community, will be remembered.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Gonsalves responds on assassination of Shinzo Abe former PM of Japan