Gonsalves says government has built over 2000 houses

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says the government has built over 2000 homes throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said these include low-income houses and homes built through the lives to live program.

Gonsalves said the homes were built in areas such as Peters Hope, Fitz Hughes, Cumberland, Vermont, Green Hill, Ottley Hall, Brighton, Diamond, Villa Point in South Rivers, Byrea, Noel, Lowmans Bay and several places not mentioned.

“We built several houses up in Rose Hall following a storm in 2002 which destroyed several homes on the Leeward side; it’s not now we are doing these things,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said even though people had moved out of the shelters late, the government repaired almost 150 houses, 45-47 on the leeward side and are currently completing several homes in Orange Hill.

“We are doing work in Sandy Bay; some 24 units are being built for elderly persons; BRAGSA is doing that work. And then a kind of annexe to Lewis Punnet Home, we are fixing the old house in Orange Hill where the owners of the Estate used to live”.

Gonsalves said the government is working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on some of these projects.

The Prime Minister further stated that 41 houses would be built between the government and the Mustique Company.