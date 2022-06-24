Gonsalves says Leacock bread done butter

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has hit back at opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) vice president and Central Kingstown MP St Clair Leacock who has been very critical of the government’s initiatives aimed at reducing the burdens on the poor and working-class people of this country.

The Dr Ralph Gonsalves administration has been subsidizing the escalating cost of fuel imports, paying $500 monthly to farmers and fisher folk affected by the fallout, particularly from last year’s explosive eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano, among other initiatives.

The Prime Minister is hoping there will be a reduction in the prices of fuel so that the increase in the cost of electricity experienced here recently because of greater use of fuel during the dry season will help to drive back down the electricity cost.

The $500 monthly is done under the Farmers/Fishers Support Programme. Further, households in the volcanic hazard red and orange zones are being paid sums, according to the size of the household, monthly under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Programme (VEEP).

The government is now moving to have the $500 paid to 4,000 households through the bank instead of Western Union.

The NDP has criticized the manner in which the government has gone about the distribution of support funds and other initiatives aimed at bringing relief to Vincentians.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on a recent Morning Scoop programme on his party’s Star Radio, noted that the 4,000 households represent 10 percent of the households across the country.

“I want anybody to point out to me anywhere in the Caribbean or Latin America that we are having the government consistently as a result of the fallout from those things,” Gonsalves said.

Dr Gonsalves said those initiatives are in addition to the monthly normal public assistance which over 6,000 persons are said to be benefitting.

“And you know we are being criticized by the opposition. I’m told that (St Clair) Leacock, for instance, says that ‘Ralph feels that every problem could be solved by giving people $500.’

“Well, he could talk, you know. His bread (done) butter to use the metaphor in a different sense than the fella who sings the calypso, you understand what I mean. His bread (done) butter,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.