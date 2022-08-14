Gonsalves says, ‘No revenge for head injury sustained during protest’

According to Dr Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the Unity Labour Party (ULP), his party has remained steadfast in its beliefs and principles, so there is no vengeance for the attack that left him with a “buss head” last year.

One year ago, on August 5th, 2022, Prime Minister Dr Ralp Gonsalves was injured during a mass protest organized by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU), the Public Service Union (PSU) and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP). To protest the amendment to the Public Health Act paving the way for mandatory vaccination against Covid-19, hundreds marched through the streets of the capital and gathered around the House of Assembly.

As Gonsalves walked back to the parliament from his official ride, he was mobbed and booed. While walking toward the gate on the White Chapel side of the House of Assembly building, he was struck on the head by an object.

One week before the anniversary of his head injury, Gonsalves lashed out at opposition leader Dr Godwin at the party’s recent 25th national convention. The ULP’s rights and obligations were the subjects of his speech at the time.

“And he is the man, when they busted my head last year on August 5, he said he didn’t see the people do anything wrong, they were good”.

protesting perfectly in order,” he said.

As to the ULP’s rights and obligations, Gonsalves commented, “By the way, I noticed that they write and they talk about how Ralph is this and Ralph is that – making up things about men who are dictators and men who aren’t.

“You bust the Prime Minister’s head – when I say ‘you’ I mean one of the NDP members who were there. I don’t know who it is. However, their party leadership did not denounce it. In addition, I didn’t do anything at all”.

“Our people were told ‘no’ the night after the attack when they wanted to respond. This is a matter for the police and the courts,” Gonsalves said.

“That is not a sign of weakness.” It is a sign of strength and belief in our democratic institutions as outlined in our party’s principles, aims and objectives. Do you see how we work? There will be no revenge!!! The ULP leader declared.