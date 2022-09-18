Gonsalves says PNP needs to catch the political wave sweeping Caribbean

People’s National Party (PNP) needs to follow the example of progressive political parties throughout the Caribbean, says Camilio Gonsalves, Minister of Finance in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

To be successful at the polls, Gonsalves said the PNP needs to remember the lessons and policies it taught other progressive parties in the region.

A progressive party in the Caribbean cares about the people and works to uplift the poor and the disadvantaged,” said Gonsalves, the son of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

In addition to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Lucia, and Dominica all have progressive governments.

For the past 22 years, the Unity Labour Party (ULP), led by the elder Gonsalves, has been in power in St Vincent and the Grenadines, winning five consecutive elections.

Gonsalves urged the PNP to develop a narrative to distinguish itself from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

As part of the government’s efforts to help the poor, the minister said his government had eliminated the tax on gasoline, sent a record number of students to university and removed the tax on fertilizer for farmers in St Vincent and the Grenadines.