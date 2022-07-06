Gonsalves tells teachers ‘the vaccine won’t kill you’ please take it

As the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in St Vincent continues to stagnate, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is urging teachers who have not yet received the vaccine to do so.

Gonsalves says there is “ample evidence from about 40,000 people in the country who took it” and reminds teachers that the positions they left have not yet been filled.

“We haven’t filled the overwhelming majority of the positions permanently because I am waiting on you; I’m waiting on you, please. The vaccine isn’t going to kill you; the vaccine isn’t going to harm you”

“I want to thank the public servants who are doing a fantastic job; I love them very much. In this period of new hope, I plead again with the teachers to take the vaccine. “I want you to come back and work,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said the positions are expected to be filled by the end of July 2022.

The Public Health (Public bodies Special Measures) Rules, 2021, which came into effect on November 19th, 2021, prohibits teachers from entering the workplace unless they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 update said there are 52 active cases and 6 hospitalizations.