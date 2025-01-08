Gonsalves tells Vybz Kartel, ‘I’m proud of you’, during birthday call

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves wished Jamaican entertainer ‘Vybz Kartel’ best wishes on his birthday, on 7 January.

Gonsalves, in a video call with Vybz Kartel, congratulated him on his recent Freedom Concert and told him it is necessary to ensure he has people around him that he can trust.

Gonsalves also asked Vybz Kartel’s fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, during the call if she was taking good care of his friend, to which she replied, “Yes, definitely.”.

In the video, Sidem appeared to be massaging Vybz Kartel’s lower limbs.

This video is courtesy of Ralph Gonsalves’ Facebook page.