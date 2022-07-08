St Vincent PM to deliver keynote address at Concordia summit

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will join a league of distinguished international personalities and leaders when he delivers the keynote address at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit.

Gonsalves will leave the state on Tuesday, July 124 to honour the invitation to address the summit. The forum will take place from July 13-14 in Miami, Florida.

The summit is being hosted in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and will bring together leaders across industries, sectors and territories, exploring the greatest challenges and opportunities facing the Western Hemisphere.

In the summer of 2011, friends and business partners Nick Logothetis and Matthew Swift had an idea for convening thought leaders in the midst of the 10th anniversary of 9/11 to discuss the importance of partnerships in combating extremism.

Since then, Concordia has grown towards a belief that P3s are a fundamental tool to addressing many societal challenges. Concordia recognizes that cross-sector collaboration offers effective solutions.