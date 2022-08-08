Gonsalves to visit Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Company in southern Taiwan

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Tuesday (9th) visited Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF), as part of his visit to the Southeast Asian nation of Taiwan.

The International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) is dedicated to boosting socio-economic development, enhancing human resources and promoting economic relations in a range of developing partner countries.

Gonsalves will also visit the Embassy of St Vincent and the Grenadines, to meet with Vincentian students studying in Taiwan.

On Wednesday, August 10th, the PM’s delegation will travel via Taiwan’s high-speed train from Nangang to Zuoying station, and meet with the Mayor of Kaohsiung, Hon. Chi-Mai Chen.

Gonsalves’s entourage will then attend a briefing by the port of Kaohsiung and take a cruise from there.

Thursday, August 11th, the delegation will visit one of the largest Shipbuilding ports in the world, the Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Group. Following this Gonsalves will meet the Premier of Taiwan H.E Su Tseng-Chang in the late afternoon.

Before leaving Taiwan the delegation visits the Taiwanese Overseas & Development Corp. (OIDC) on Friday.