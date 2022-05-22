Gonsalves travels to Cuba on Wednesday for ALBA summit

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will travel to Cuba for a summit of ALBA leaders and hold bilateral talks.

“I am going to Cuba on Wednesday 25th, and I have bilateral matters with the Cuban government on the 26th”.

While in Cuba, Gonsalves will attend a meeting of the leaders of The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our Americ (ALBA) on the 27th.

“We will have a summit of the leaders of ALBA, which includes the governments of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and all the independent countries of the OECS. I do not know if we will have leaders from all of them or if there will be foreign ministers”.

This week is historic for both nations as they celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations on Friday.

In April, a group of Cuban health care workers who began work at Georgetown Hospital, built with Cuban assistance, left St Vincent.