PM Announces Major Infrastructure Initiatives On Union Island

Gonsalves Outlines Key Projects During Union Island Visit

Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves on Friday January 3rd 2025 visited Union Island with a contingent including Minister of Grenadines Affairs Benarva Browne, Minister of Health Jimmy Prince and Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Stephenson to assess progress on various reconstruction and development projects as the country begins the new year.

The visit highlighted significant strides in infrastructure, housing, education, and community development on the island. During his visit, the Prime Minister noted the imminent resumption of reconstruction efforts, with work officially restarting on Monday, January 13th. The government, in collaboration with the Gombolimbo Group and other key partners, aims to address critical needs across Union Island.

Key projects include:

• Airport Repairs: Significant progress has been made on the terminal building, with the roof completed and ongoing work on windows, doors, and electrical systems. The St. Martin Airport Authority will provide materials for fencing.

• Hospital Upgrades: Extensive work on the hospital has been a focal point, ensuring improved healthcare for residents.

• Education: Repairs to the Stephanie Browne Primary School are nearing completion, and the Mary Hutchinson Primary School was was esseentially rebuilt due to the extent of the damage. Some students currently housed in St. Vincent are expected to return to Union Island as housing progresses.

• Community Kitchens: Two operational kitchens one in Clifton and a new facility in Ashton are serving residents and will support secondary school students in home economics programs.

• Housing Development: Approximately 200 homes have been completed or are under construction, with plans to ramp up efforts to address housing challenges further.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also emphasized the importance of resolving housing and accommodation challenges for construction workers and ensuring electrical and water infrastructure meets the community’s needs.