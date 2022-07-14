Gonsalves urges Vincentians to think beyond their borders

THINK BEYOND YOUR BORDERS

Vincentians in the creative industries are being encouraged to take advantage of the technologies to push their small businesses and talents globally through the virtual medium or the metaverse.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said this digital space presents countless opportunities for growth and marketing and added that within this global virtual space, culture and history can be experienced.

Gonsalves noted that by tapping into this resource, people all over the world can have an opportunity to buy, view, touch and experience virtual replicas of products made by Vincentians.

“…. think beyond your borders, think beyond seasonal culture, think beyond village fame and understand that you’re standing on the threshold of a new era of globalization, the only way we are going to grow is if we understand that and take advantage of it” He urged.

Gonsalves was speaking at forum held at the NIS Conference Room today called “Unlocking the Metaverse”. The event was designed especially for entrepreneurs and people in the cultural and creative arts.