Gonsalves urges young people to embrace opportunities for growth

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is urging young people to take advantage of educational, sporting and training opportunities available.

Gonsalves stressed that there has been increased gun activity among young males recently, and cautioned that “there is no opportunity in guns, it makes no sense”.

“There are a lot of opportunities…for young males, for training, for education, for jobs, PRYME if you want to get into business…sporting and cultural training and education,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the opening of the Layou Pavilion on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Gonsalves noted that even in these challenging times, significant funds have been allocated to community-enhancing projects including the US 3.3 million long Line Road and the 40.2 million dollar Georgetown, Sans Souci and Caratal Sea Defence Project.